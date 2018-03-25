Forsberg allowed one goal on 32 shots in a 3-1 victory over the Islanders on Saturday.

Owners have been waiting for this performance from Forsberg practically all month. In his last three appearances, he yielded eight goals on just 54 shots. That's bad enough for a .852 save percentage. But finally the laws of averages caught up to Forsberg, and he posted a strong performance versus one of the top offenses in the league. However, don't count on too many of these types of games from Forsberg. He is just 11-24-3 with a save percentage hovering around .900 in 43 career NHL games.