Forsberg made 35 saves in a 4-3 overtime victory over the Hurricanes.

Not only was it his first win of the season, but it was also Forsberg's first win since 2015-16 when he was in Columbus. Starter Corey Crawford has been perhaps the best goalie in the NHL this season, so the Hawks don't need to rely much on their backup. Forsberg is a handcuff only. And even then, his value is super limited.