Forsberg made 32 saves in a 4-1 win over Edmonton on Sunday.

It was his first win since Nov. 11 and just his second this season. Forsberg was been Corey Crawford's back-up all season, but has struggled. And Jeff Glass's sudden arrival -- and success -- with Crawford out has put Forsberg's role in question. The win is a welcome relief for the netminder, but he needs to continue with this level of success to stay in the NHL.