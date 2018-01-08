Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Gets first win since early November
Forsberg made 32 saves in a 4-1 win over Edmonton on Sunday.
It was his first win since Nov. 11 and just his second this season. Forsberg was been Corey Crawford's back-up all season, but has struggled. And Jeff Glass's sudden arrival -- and success -- with Crawford out has put Forsberg's role in question. The win is a welcome relief for the netminder, but he needs to continue with this level of success to stay in the NHL.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Starting Sunday against Edmonton•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Exploited by Canucks•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Tending twine against Canucks•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Appears in relief•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Pulled in first period•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Guarding cage Wednesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...