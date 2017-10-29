Forsberg allowed five goals on 20 shots in 26:42 before getting pulled against the Avalanche on Saturday.

Although he lost both in overtime, Forsberg's previous two starts with the Blackhawks this season went fine, but this one was disastrous. He yielded three goals in the first period, two of which came on the power play. If it had stopped there, then Forsberg would have been alright, but then he gave up two goals on the first seven shots he saw in the second. After this performance, owners will think twice about streaming Forsberg again.