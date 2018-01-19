Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Gets starting nod for Saturday's match
Forsberg will guard the goal in Saturday's home game against the Islanders, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Forsberg has played well recently, compiling a 2-1-0 record while posting an impressive 1.68 GAA and .943 save percentage in his last three outings. The Swedish netminder will look to stay sharp and pick up his fourth victory of the campaign in a home matchup with an Islanders squad that's averaging 3.13 goals per game on the road this season, fifth in the NHL.
