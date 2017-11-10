Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Gets starting nod for Saturday's tilt
Forsberg will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Hurricanes, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Forsberg has struggled in limited action this season, compiling an 0-1-2 record while posting an abysmal 4.25 GAA and .895 save percentage in three appearances. He'll look to right the ship Saturday in a highly favorable road matchup with a Carolina club that's only averaging 2.17 goals per game at home this season, 30th in the NHL.
