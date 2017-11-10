Forsberg will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Hurricanes, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Forsberg has struggled in limited action this season, compiling an 0-1-2 record while posting an abysmal 4.25 GAA and .895 save percentage in three appearances. He'll look to right the ship Saturday in a highly favorable road matchup with a Carolina club that's only averaging 2.17 goals per game at home this season, 30th in the NHL.