Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Gets starting nod for Tuesday's tilt
Forsberg will guard the cage in Tuesday's home game against the Avalanche, Scott Powers of The Athletic Chicago reports.
Forsberg was terrible in his last start Thursday against the Jets, surrendering three goals on just six shots before being replaced by Jean-Francois Berube. The Swedish netminder will look to shake off that poor performance and pick up his 10th victory of the campaign in a home matchup with a Colorado club that's averaging 2.72 goals per game on the road this season, 20th in the NHL.
