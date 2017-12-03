Forsberg will man the crease on Sunday for the second straight night, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Forsberg took a tough-luck shootout loss against Dallas last night despite stopping 33-of-35 shots. On the bright side, it may be a good sign for the Blackhawks with Corey Crawford on injured reserved. Another good start against the Kings could warrant some fantasy attention for Forsberg as long as Crawford remains out.

