Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Gives up three goals in loss
Forsberg allowed three goals on 29 shots in Thursday's loss to Dallas.
Forsberg made a few great saves but was ultimately outdueled by opposing netminder Ben Bishop. Jeff Glass has been struggling when called upon, so this decent showing from Forsberg could actually be good for his crease time moving forward. The 25-year-old owns a .910 save percentage and should continue to see plenty of starts with starting goaltender Corey Crawford (post-concussion syndrome) still on the shelf.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Designated for Thursday's start•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Struggles in Thursday's loss•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Designated puck stopper Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Starting Tuesday in Nashville•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Stops 23 in win•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Starting Thursday in Detroit•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...