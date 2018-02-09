Forsberg allowed three goals on 29 shots in Thursday's loss to Dallas.

Forsberg made a few great saves but was ultimately outdueled by opposing netminder Ben Bishop. Jeff Glass has been struggling when called upon, so this decent showing from Forsberg could actually be good for his crease time moving forward. The 25-year-old owns a .910 save percentage and should continue to see plenty of starts with starting goaltender Corey Crawford (post-concussion syndrome) still on the shelf.