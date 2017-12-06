Forsberg will patrol the blue paint for Wednesday's road clash with the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Forsberg performed well in his previous two outings -- a 1.45 GAA and .947 save percentage -- but was unable to secure a win. When your netminder posts solid numbers like those, it's hard to place the blame on anybody else other than the offense. Unfortunately, the 24-year-old may not want to count on too much support from his forwards heading into Wednesday's tilt, as the team is set to face off with Braden Holtby.

