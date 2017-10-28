Forsberg will guard the crease Saturday against the Avalanche, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Forsberg has taken a loss in overtime in each of his two appearances this season, surrendering six goals combined in the two contests. However, he will face a much less potent offensive attack in Colorado this time around than he did in his last two starts, giving him a better chance to enter the wins column for the first time in 2017-18.