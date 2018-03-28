Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: In goal Thursday
Forsberg tend the twine against the Jets on Thursday, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Forsberg has just one win in his previous five outings, along with a .903 save percentage and 3.22 GAA. Replacing Corey Crawford (concussion) was always going to be a tall task, but the 24-year-old Forsberg has really struggled, as he is 10-16-4 in his 35 appearances this season. Recently recalled Collin Delia should get a look down the stretch, which should be a concern for Forsberg owners heading into the 2018-19 campaign.
