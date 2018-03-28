Forsberg tend the twine against the Jets on Thursday, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Forsberg has just one win in his previous five outings, along with a .903 save percentage and 3.22 GAA. Replacing Corey Crawford (concussion) was always going to be a tall task, but the 24-year-old Forsberg has really struggled, as he is 10-16-4 in his 35 appearances this season. Recently recalled Collin Delia should get a look down the stretch, which should be a concern for Forsberg owners heading into the 2018-19 campaign.