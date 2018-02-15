Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: In goal Thursday
Forsberg will get the starting nod against the Ducks on Thursday, Scott Powers of The Athletic Chicago reports.
Forsberg has been downright awful in his last three contests, as he went 0-3-0 with a 4.21 GAA. However, the Blackhawks remain without starter Corey Crawford (concussion) and are utilizing all of their goalie options, including the 24-year-old Forsberg. Looking beyond Thursday's matchup, the Swede will likely split duties with the recently recalled Jean-Francois Berube until Crawford is given the all-clear.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Exits early against Coyotes•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Receives starting nod Monday•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Gives up three goals in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Designated for Thursday's start•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Struggles in Thursday's loss•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Designated puck stopper Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...