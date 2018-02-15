Forsberg will get the starting nod against the Ducks on Thursday, Scott Powers of The Athletic Chicago reports.

Forsberg has been downright awful in his last three contests, as he went 0-3-0 with a 4.21 GAA. However, the Blackhawks remain without starter Corey Crawford (concussion) and are utilizing all of their goalie options, including the 24-year-old Forsberg. Looking beyond Thursday's matchup, the Swede will likely split duties with the recently recalled Jean-Francois Berube until Crawford is given the all-clear.