Forsberg allowed three goals on 29 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

The 25-year-old was unable to use his familiarity with the Blue Jackets or continue his strong player from Wednesday in this one. The Blue Jackets beat him on the power play in the first and then twice in the final two periods despite the Blackhawks holding the edge in shots during the second and third. Including overtime defeats, Forsberg has lost 16 of his 23 starts and owns a GAA approaching 3.00 this season. That makes him hard to trust outside of deep leagues.