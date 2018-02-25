Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Loses to former team
Forsberg allowed three goals on 29 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Blue Jackets on Saturday.
The 25-year-old was unable to use his familiarity with the Blue Jackets or continue his strong player from Wednesday in this one. The Blue Jackets beat him on the power play in the first and then twice in the final two periods despite the Blackhawks holding the edge in shots during the second and third. Including overtime defeats, Forsberg has lost 16 of his 23 starts and owns a GAA approaching 3.00 this season. That makes him hard to trust outside of deep leagues.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Quite familiar with next opponent•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Turns aside 32 shots in Wednesday's shootout win•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Gets starting nod for Wednesday's tilt•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Can't build off Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Between pipes Monday•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Rock solid in home win Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...