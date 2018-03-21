Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Makes 35 saves in loss to Avalanche
Forsberg stopped 35 of 39 shots as the Blackhawks were eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to Colorado on Tuesday.
Forsberg was outdueled by Semyon Varlamov, who stymied the Blackhawks with a 40-plus save percentage. With the loss, Forsberg drops to 9-16-3 on the season with a .905 save percentage. He's given up nine goals in consecutive losses and is a risky fantasy play whenever he gets the nod.
