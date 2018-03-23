Forsberg stopped eight of nine shots in relief of J-F Berube in Thursday's loss to the Canucks.

Berube has struggled when called upon of late, meaning we'll likely be seeing more of Forsberg down the final stretch. The 25-year-old is sporting a 9-16-3 record with a .905 save percentage and isn't worth owning in most fantasy settings. The Blackhawks are out of playoff contention and Forsberg hasn't played well enough to warrant a fantasy recommendation.