Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Makes eight saves in relief appearance
Forsberg stopped eight of nine shots in relief of J-F Berube in Thursday's loss to the Canucks.
Berube has struggled when called upon of late, meaning we'll likely be seeing more of Forsberg down the final stretch. The 25-year-old sports a 9-16-3 record with a .905 save percentage and isn't worth owning in most fantasy settings. Chicago's out of playoff contention and Forsberg hasn't played well enough to warrant a fantasy recommendation.
