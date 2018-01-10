Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Making third straight start Wednesday
Forsberg will guard the goal in Wednesday's home game against the Wild, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Forsberg has been dialed in recently, picking up back-to-back wins while posting an admirable 1.50 GAA and .950 save percentage over that span. The Swedish backstop will look to stay sharp and pick up his fourth victory of the campaign in a home matchup with a Minnesota team that's 8-13-1 on the road this season.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Stops 25 in blowout win•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Starting Tuesday in Ottawa•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Gets first win since early November•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Starting Sunday against Edmonton•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Exploited by Canucks•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Tending twine against Canucks•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...