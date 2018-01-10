Forsberg will guard the goal in Wednesday's home game against the Wild, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Forsberg has been dialed in recently, picking up back-to-back wins while posting an admirable 1.50 GAA and .950 save percentage over that span. The Swedish backstop will look to stay sharp and pick up his fourth victory of the campaign in a home matchup with a Minnesota team that's 8-13-1 on the road this season.