Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Out Thursday
Forsberg (undisclosed) was injured during warmups and will not start Thursday against the Jets, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The 25-year-old Swede has acted as Chicago's No. 1 goalie in the absence of Corey Crawford (concussion) but now he's injured as well. Next up for the team is Collin Delia, who was supposed to make his NHL debut on Friday but will instead get the nod for Thursday. Forsberg's status for Friday's contest remains unclear at this point.
