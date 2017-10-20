Forsberg stopped 40 of 42 shots in Thursday's overtime loss to the Oilers.

Forsberg has impressed in his two starts this season, posting a .921 save percentage and getting Chicago to overtime in both contests. Corey Crawford is the clear-cut starter for the Blackhawks, but it's good to see the 24-year-old is faring well in a backup role after posting strong totals in the AHL. He likely won't see much action, but Forsberg could make for a sneaky spot start whenever the workhorse Crawford gets the night off.