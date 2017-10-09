Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Patrolling crease Monday
Forsberg will be between the pipes against Toronto on Monday, Eric Lear of Blackhawks TV reports.
Forsberg will make his first start for the Blackhawks since coming over from Columbus in the Brandon Saad trade. The 24-year-old has limited NHL experience -- just 10 games played -- but has performed well in the minors where he racked up 50 wins over the last two seasons. The netminder will be thrown to the proverbial wolves, as he squares off with a Maple Leafs squad that has potted 15 goals through their first two games of the 2017-18 campaign.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Fends off 38 against former club•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Inks two-year contract with Blackhawks•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Acquired from Blue Jackets•
-
Blue Jackets' Anton Forsberg: Promoted to big club•
-
Blue Jackets' Anton Forsberg: Reunites with AHL's Monsters•
-
Blue Jackets' Anton Forsberg: Rejoining NHL club•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...