Forsberg will be between the pipes against Toronto on Monday, Eric Lear of Blackhawks TV reports.

Forsberg will make his first start for the Blackhawks since coming over from Columbus in the Brandon Saad trade. The 24-year-old has limited NHL experience -- just 10 games played -- but has performed well in the minors where he racked up 50 wins over the last two seasons. The netminder will be thrown to the proverbial wolves, as he squares off with a Maple Leafs squad that has potted 15 goals through their first two games of the 2017-18 campaign.