Forsberg was hit by a puck during Thursday's game-day skate and will miss the clash with Ottawa, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Forsberg was slated to serve as the No. 2 behind Cam Ward with Corey Crawford (concussion) sidelined, but instead the Hawks will bring in Chris Delia from AHL Rockford. Initial indications are that Forsberg won't miss any significant amount of time and should be capable of serving as the backup again soon.