Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Placed on waivers
Forsberg was placed on waivers Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Forsberg has not played a single game this season and now that Corey Crawford is healthy and ready for regular action, this was a move that needed to be made by Chicago's front office. If Forsberg goes unclaimed, the 25-year-old netminder will report to AHL Rockford.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Slated for backup duties•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Picks up injury during practice•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Stops 21 in 2-1 loss•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Starting against Ottawa•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Yields two from high-flying Wings•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Strong outing Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.