Forsberg was placed on waivers Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Forsberg has not played a single game this season and now that Corey Crawford is healthy and ready for regular action, this was a move that needed to be made by Chicago's front office. If Forsberg goes unclaimed, the 25-year-old netminder will report to AHL Rockford.

