Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Protecting crease Monday
Forsberg will start against the Sharks on Monday, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Forsberg is coming off a 31-save victory over the Islanders and will look to carry that momentum into his clash with San Jose. In 34 outings this season, the netminder is 10-16-3 with a 2.98 GAA, which means solid outings like the one he had versus New York are hard to come by. The Swede may find himself back in the minors next season once Corey Crawford (concussion) is healthy.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Finally plays well•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Defending net Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Makes eight saves in relief appearance•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Makes 35 saves in loss to Avalanche•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Gets starting nod for Tuesday's tilt•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Doesn't last 10 minutes•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...