Forsberg will start against the Sharks on Monday, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Forsberg is coming off a 31-save victory over the Islanders and will look to carry that momentum into his clash with San Jose. In 34 outings this season, the netminder is 10-16-3 with a 2.98 GAA, which means solid outings like the one he had versus New York are hard to come by. The Swede may find himself back in the minors next season once Corey Crawford (concussion) is healthy.