Forsberg made just seven saves on 10 shots before his team had seen enough in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to Washington.

This didn't end well. Forsberg had been playing very well in his previous three starts, conceding just six times out of 88 shots, but a .700 save percentage is a good way to earn a quick hook. This was likely just a bad night, but it might make Joel Quenneville a bit reluctant to trust him moving forward.