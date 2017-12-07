Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Pulled in first period
Forsberg made just seven saves on 10 shots before his team had seen enough in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to Washington.
This didn't end well. Forsberg had been playing very well in his previous three starts, conceding just six times out of 88 shots, but a .700 save percentage is a good way to earn a quick hook. This was likely just a bad night, but it might make Joel Quenneville a bit reluctant to trust him moving forward.
