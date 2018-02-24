Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Quite familiar with next opponent
Forsberg will start in goal Saturday evening against host Columbus, Chris Boden of WGN-AM 720 reports.
This start could have special meaning for Forsberg, as the Blue Jackets originally selected him in the seventh round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. His former team only averages 2.52 goals per game, so this could be a golden opportunity to exploit an under-the-radar matchup in daily fantasy settings.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Turns aside 32 shots in Wednesday's shootout win•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Gets starting nod for Wednesday's tilt•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Can't build off Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Between pipes Monday•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Rock solid in home win Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Starting in net Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...