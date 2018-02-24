Forsberg will start in goal Saturday evening against host Columbus, Chris Boden of WGN-AM 720 reports.

This start could have special meaning for Forsberg, as the Blue Jackets originally selected him in the seventh round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. His former team only averages 2.52 goals per game, so this could be a golden opportunity to exploit an under-the-radar matchup in daily fantasy settings.