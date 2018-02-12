Forsberg will tend the twine for Monday's tilt against Arizona, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

With Corey Crawford having missed over a month while dealing with concussion symptoms, head coach Joel Quenneville has had to rely on the former Blue Jacket a lot more of late. Forsberg's last eight appearances have gone well overall -- he's 4-4-0 with a 2.50 GAA and .921 save percentage -- but he hasn't exactly been a model of consistency, allowing five goals in one outing and four in another. That being said, Forsberg has been stronger on the road since Crawford went down and Monday he'll take on the cellar-dwelling Coyotes in Glendale.