Forsberg stopped 12 of 13 shots in relief of Corey Crawford on Sunday against New Jersey.

Crawford is actually coming away with the loss in a wild 7-5 comeback win by the Devils. The starter for Chicago doesn't usually get much rest, so Forsberg has been limited to just five appearances this season. The Swedish netminder is sporting a mediocre .904 save percentage and hasn't really done much to warrant a look in fantasy. Considering Crawford's excellent play overall this season and Forsberg's lack of experience, the 24-year-old is only worthy of some spot starts in very deep leagues.