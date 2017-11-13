Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Relieves Corey Crawford in loss to Devils
Forsberg stopped 12 of 13 shots in relief of Corey Crawford on Sunday against New Jersey.
Crawford is actually coming away with the loss in a wild 7-5 comeback win by the Devils. The starter for Chicago doesn't usually get much rest, so Forsberg has been limited to just five appearances this season. The Swedish netminder is sporting a mediocre .904 save percentage and hasn't really done much to warrant a look in fantasy. Considering Crawford's excellent play overall this season and Forsberg's lack of experience, the 24-year-old is only worthy of some spot starts in very deep leagues.
