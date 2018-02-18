Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Rock solid in home win Saturday
Forsberg turned aside 20 of 21 shots faced in Saturday's 7-1 blowout win over the Capitals.
It was a welcome result for Forsberg, who had dropped his last three starts and had not won at home since Jan. 9. The 24-year-old has struggled while holding down the crease for most of Corey Crawford's (concussion) absence with a 5-11-3 record and poor peripherals (3.07 GAA, .907 save percentage) entering Saturday's action. His main fantasy value at this point is the volume generated by his workload, so play him sparingly unless the Blackhawks start notching wins more regularly.
