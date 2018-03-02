Forsberg made five saves on six shots in relief of J-F Berube in Thursday's loss to the Sharks.

Berube has struggled at the NHL level in his career and those struggles came to the forefront against the Sharks. Forsberg didn't make much of an impact in relief and is failing to get the job done in the Chicago crease. His .909 save percentage isn't awful, but Forsberg has won just two of his last eight games and doesn't make for an appealing play in most fantasy settings.