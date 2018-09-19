Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Set to start Thursday
Forsberg is in line to get the start in goal in Thursday's preseason game against the Red Wings, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Forsberg wasn't great last season, registering a 10-16-4 record while posting a sub-par 2.97 GAA and .908 save percentage in 35 appearances. As long as Corey Crawford (concussion) is cleared in time for the regular-season opener, Cam Ward will take over as the team's backup, at which point Forsberg will likely be placed on waivers. If and when he clears waivers, the 25-year-old Swede will head to AHL Rockford, where he'll almost certainly remain for the majority of the 2018-19 campaign.
