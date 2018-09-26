Forsberg will start between the pipes in Thursday's preseason matchup with the Senators, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

With Corey Crawford still ailing, Forsberg is currently in a battle with Collin Delia for the right to backup Cam Ward at the start of the campaign, so he'll be especially motivated to have a good showing against Ottawa. The 25-year-old Swede has struggled thus far this preseason, currently owning an ugly 3.75 GAA and .864 save percentage through two appearances.