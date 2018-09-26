Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Starting against Ottawa
Forsberg will start between the pipes in Thursday's preseason matchup with the Senators, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
With Corey Crawford still ailing, Forsberg is currently in a battle with Collin Delia for the right to backup Cam Ward at the start of the campaign, so he'll be especially motivated to have a good showing against Ottawa. The 25-year-old Swede has struggled thus far this preseason, currently owning an ugly 3.75 GAA and .864 save percentage through two appearances.
