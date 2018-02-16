Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Starting in net Saturday
Forsberg will defend the home goal Saturday against the Capitals, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Forsberg stopped 29 of the 32 shots he faced last time out, but it wasn't enough for him to avoid a fourth straight loss between the pipes. He should continue to see the bulk of the action in the crease until Corey Crawford (concussion) returns. The 25-year-old netminder will attempt to break his skid Friday against a Capitals team averaging 3.71 goals per game in February.
