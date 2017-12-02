Forsberg will patrol the crease in Saturday's road game against the Stars, Chris Hine of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Forsberg is expected to have a heavy workload for the foreseeable future, as starting netminder Corey Crawford is currently considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury. The 25-year-old netminder has struggled in limited action this season, posting a 1-2-2 record while registering an ugly 3.67 GAA and .903 save percentage in seven appearances. He'll look to right the ship Saturday in a tough road matchup with a Stars team that's 9-2-0 at home this campaign.