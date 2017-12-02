Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Starting Saturday in Dallas
Forsberg will patrol the crease in Saturday's road game against the Stars, Chris Hine of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Forsberg is expected to have a heavy workload for the foreseeable future, as starting netminder Corey Crawford is currently considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury. The 25-year-old netminder has struggled in limited action this season, posting a 1-2-2 record while registering an ugly 3.67 GAA and .903 save percentage in seven appearances. He'll look to right the ship Saturday in a tough road matchup with a Stars team that's 9-2-0 at home this campaign.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Allows three goals in loss to Preds•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Starting Tuesday in Nashville•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Relieves Corey Crawford in loss to Devils•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Gets first win since 2015-16•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Gets starting nod for Saturday's tilt•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Gets pulled in loss against Avalanche•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...