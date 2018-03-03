Forsberg will guard the goal in Saturday's road game against the Kings, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Forsberg has struggled of late, posting an 0-1-0 record while recording a sub-par 3.06 GAA and .886 save percentage in his last two appearances. The Swedish netminder will look to right the ship and pick up his eighth victory of the campaign in a road matchup with a hot Kings club that's won three consecutive games.