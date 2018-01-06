Forsberg will start between the pipes in Sunday's home game against the Oilers, NHL.com's Tracey Myers reports.

Jeff Glass has started the Blackhawks' last four games, but he surrendered five goals to the Golden Knights on Friday, so Forsberg will have an opportunity to retake his role as Chicago's second netminder behind the injured Corey Crawford (upper body) on Sunday. The 25-year-old netminder will look to pick up his second win of the season in a home matchup with an Oilers team that's averaging 3.00 goals per game on the road this season, sixth in the NHL.