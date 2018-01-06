Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Starting Sunday against Edmonton
Forsberg will start between the pipes in Sunday's home game against the Oilers, NHL.com's Tracey Myers reports.
Jeff Glass has started the Blackhawks' last four games, but he surrendered five goals to the Golden Knights on Friday, so Forsberg will have an opportunity to retake his role as Chicago's second netminder behind the injured Corey Crawford (upper body) on Sunday. The 25-year-old netminder will look to pick up his second win of the season in a home matchup with an Oilers team that's averaging 3.00 goals per game on the road this season, sixth in the NHL.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Exploited by Canucks•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Tending twine against Canucks•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Appears in relief•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Pulled in first period•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Guarding cage Wednesday•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Suffers another loss Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...