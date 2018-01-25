Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Starting Thursday in Detroit
Forsberg will guard the goal in Thursday's road game against the Red Wings, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Forsberg wasn't great in his last start Saturday against the Islanders, allowing five goals on 35 shots before being replaced by Jeff Glass. The Swedish netminder will look to bounce back and snap his two-game losing streak in a road matchup with a Red Wings club that's averaging 2.69 goals per game at home this season, 22nd in the NHL.
