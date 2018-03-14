Forsberg will patrol the crease in Thursday's road game against the Jets, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Forsberg was razor sharp in his last start Sunday against Boston, turning aside 31 of the 32 shots he faced en route to an impressive 3-1 victory. The Swedish netminder will look to stay dialed in and pick up his 10th win of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a Jets club that's 24-7-2 at home this season.