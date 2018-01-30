Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Starting Tuesday in Nashville
Forsberg will patrol the crease in Tuesday's road game against the Predators, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Forsberg was sharp in his last start Thursday against Detroit, turning aside 23 of the 24 shots he faced en route to a 5-1 victory. The Swedish backstop will look to stay dialed in and secure his fifth win of the season in a tough road matchup with a Predators team that's 16-4-3 at home this campaign.
