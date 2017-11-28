Forsberg will guard the cage in Tuesday's road game against the Predators, Tracey Myers of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Forsberg was solid in his last start Nov. 11 against the Hurricanes, surrendering three goals on 38 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime win. The Swedish goaltender will look to pick up his second victory of the campaign Tuesday in a daunting road matchup with a Predators team that's 8-1-1 at home this season.