Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Starting Tuesday in Ottawa
Forsberg will guard the goal in Tuesday's road game against the Senators, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Forsberg was razor sharp in his last start Sunday against the Oilers, turning aside 32 of the 33 shots he faced en route to a 4-1 victory. The Swedish netminder will look to stay dialed in and pick up his third win of the campaign in a road matchup with a surging Senators squad that's scored six goals in back-to-back victories.
