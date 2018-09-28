Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Stops 21 in 2-1 loss
Forsberg's 21 saves weren't enough in Thursday's 2-1 preseason loss to the Senators.
Forsberg wasn't bad in this one, but Ottawa counterpart Mike Condon was a bit better, with 27 saves on 28 shots. This solid showing probably earned Forsberg an opportunity to back up Cam Ward to start the season, though a demotion to the AHL is almost certainly awaiting the Swede once Corey Crawford (concussion) returns.
