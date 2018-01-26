Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Stops 23 in win
Forsberg made 23 saves on 24 shots in a 5-1 win over the Red Wings on Thursday.
This is only Forsberg's fourth win on the season in 17 games played. While this was a nice performance from the 25-year-old, he still only has a 3.00 GAA and a .909 save percentage. He's competing with Jeff Glass starts while Chicago waits for Corey Crawford to return.
