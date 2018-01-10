Forsberg made 25 saves in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Senators.

Forsberg gave up a pair of second-period goals after his team raced out to a 4-0 lead, but two Chicago tallies in the final 2:30 of that frame put any doubt about the outcome to rest. He's off to a strong start in the 2018 calendar year with a 2-0-0 record and 57 saves on 60 shots for a .950 save percentage, and the former Blue Jackets prospect should remain a valuable fantasy commodity with Corey Crawford (upper body) on the shelf.