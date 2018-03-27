Forsberg saved 35 of 38 shots and two of four shootout attempts during Monday's 4-3 loss to San Jose.

The Sharks entered with wins in 10 of their past 12 contests, including seven straight, so Forsberg holding the reeling Blackhawks in this game was impressive. He's been receiving the majority of starts of late with Corey Crawford (concussion) out of action, and against favorable opponents, Forsberg is a potential starting option. However, with a .908 save percentage and 2.97 GAA for the campaign, fantasy owners shouldn't be confused about what they're signing up for.