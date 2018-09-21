Forsberg played the first half of Thursday's eventual 4-2 preseason road loss to the Red Wings. He only allowed one goal on 14 shots before handing the reins to Finnish prospect Kevin Lankinen.

Forsberg apparently has a tenuous grip on a roster spot with Chicago, but this solid preseason tuneup will certainly be taken into consideration by team brass as the season draws closer and final cuts are made. While the status of Corey Crawford (concussion) is the main focus for the Blackhawks when it comes to their goalie picture, it's safe to assume GM Stan Bowman wouldn't have signed veteran Cam Ward for one year and $3 million if he was confident in Forsberg's game.