Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Struggles in Thursday's loss
Forsberg gave up four goals on just 21 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Vancouver.
Forsberg let his team down in this one, as he wasn't all that busy but still surrendered two goals apiece in both the second and third periods. The 25-year-old Swede had previously built up some momentum with 65 saves on 67 shots in consecutive wins sandwiching the All-Star break, but consistency has been hard to find at the NHL level for Forsberg, whose 5-8-3 record leaves much to be desired.
