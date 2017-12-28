Forsberg will patrol the blue paint versus Vancouver on Thursday, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Forsberg will be looking to end his seven-game winless streak dating back to Nov. 11 when he defeated the Hurricanes. The Swede will be tasked with replacing Corey Crawford (upper body) for the second time this season, something he was unable to do last time around. The 24-year-old is expected to shoulder the bulk of the workload for the time being, including potentially playing in both games of Chicago's back-to-back.