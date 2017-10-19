Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Tending twine against Oilers
Forsberg will be between the pipes for Thursday's tilt against Edmonton, Eric Lear of Blackhawks TV reports.
Forsberg was bombarded with pucks by the Maple Leafs in his only appearance this season, making 39 of a possible 43 saves in an overtime loss. Thursday's matchup comes on the tail end of a back-to-back which, so far, appears to be the only time the 24-year-old will find himself in net. Having faced one of the league's top talents in Auston Matthews, the Swede will now welcome Connor McDavid to the Windy City.
