Forsberg stopped 32 of 34 shots in regulation and overtime, and five of seven attempts in the shootout, during Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Senators.

He recorded just his seventh win in 25 games this season and second through seven games in February, but Forsberg's .895 save percentage on the month doesn't exactly suggest those results have been unlucky. Corey Crawford still doesn't have a timetable for his return from a concussion, leaving Forsberg as Chicago's No. 1 netminder despite his struggles.