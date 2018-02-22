Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Turns aside 32 shots in Wednesday's shootout win
Forsberg stopped 32 of 34 shots in regulation and overtime, and five of seven attempts in the shootout, during Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Senators.
He recorded just his seventh win in 25 games this season and second through seven games in February, but Forsberg's .895 save percentage on the month doesn't exactly suggest those results have been unlucky. Corey Crawford still doesn't have a timetable for his return from a concussion, leaving Forsberg as Chicago's No. 1 netminder despite his struggles.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Gets starting nod for Wednesday's tilt•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Can't build off Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Between pipes Monday•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Rock solid in home win Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Starting in net Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Drops to 5-11-3•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...